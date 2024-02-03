Saturday, February 3, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Airport survey soon: AAI, govt tell HC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 2: A memorandum of understanding for topography and Ordinance Land Surface (OLS) survey by aerial Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) at the Shillong Airport has been executed, the state government informed the High Court of Meghalaya on Friday.
The government told the court that the survey will be conducted in accordance with the court’s earlier order, dated October 30, 2023.
The government and the Airports Authority of India further submitted before the court that a tender has been issued inviting parties to carry out the aforementioned survey.
The survey is part of the government’s proposal to expand the existing runway.

Previous article
VPP to boycott Guv address if delivered in Hindi
Next article
FIR lodged into illegal coal mining in WKH
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

FIR lodged into illegal coal mining in WKH

From Our Correspondent TURA, Feb 2: An FIR has been filed against several persons for allegedly extracting coal illegally...
MEGHALAYA

VPP to boycott Guv address if delivered in Hindi

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 2: The VPP on Friday said they will boycott the Governor Phagu Chauhan’s customary...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Western Bypass clears land hurdle

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 2: The ambitious Shillong Western Bypass project, aimed at reducing the traffic congestion in...
MEGHALAYA

Govt initiates MPOWER for adolescent wellbeing

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 2: The state Cabinet on Friday approved a new initiative – the Meghalaya Programme...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

FIR lodged into illegal coal mining in WKH

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Feb 2: An FIR has been...

VPP to boycott Guv address if delivered in Hindi

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 2: The VPP on Friday...

Shillong Western Bypass clears land hurdle

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 2: The ambitious Shillong Western...
Load more

Popular news

FIR lodged into illegal coal mining in WKH

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Feb 2: An FIR has been...

VPP to boycott Guv address if delivered in Hindi

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 2: The VPP on Friday...

Shillong Western Bypass clears land hurdle

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 2: The ambitious Shillong Western...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge