Shillong Airport survey soon: AAI, govt tell HC

SHILLONG, Feb 2: A memorandum of understanding for topography and Ordinance Land Surface (OLS) survey by aerial Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) at the Shillong Airport has been executed, the state government informed the High Court of Meghalaya on Friday.

The government told the court that the survey will be conducted in accordance with the court’s earlier order, dated October 30, 2023.

The government and the Airports Authority of India further submitted before the court that a tender has been issued inviting parties to carry out the aforementioned survey.

The survey is part of the government’s proposal to expand the existing runway.