Sunday, February 4, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Balochistan imposes restrictions on public meetings, citing security threat

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 4: The provincial government in Balochistan on Sunday imposed restrictions on public meetings and electoral gatherings, citing security threats, local media reported.

Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai took to social media platform X to announce the ban and elaborated that the step has been taken in “response to a terror alert”, indicating the presence of a suspected female suicide bomber in Quetta, The Express Tribune reported.

Achakzai emphasised the necessity of imposing restrictions on public gatherings and electoral meetings. He urged all political parties and candidates to conduct their meetings indoors.

While recognising the importance of the electoral campaign, the Balochistan government underscored that public safety must be prioritised.

As Pakistan braces for polls on February 8, a concerning surge in violence marked by several acts of terrorism has unfolded in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Prominent political figures have also been issued threats. The law enforcement agencies are grappling with the formidable challenge of upholding peace and stability in the region, The Express Tribune reported.

On Thursday, one person was killed and five others injured in three separate attacks in Balochistan.

In the first incident of violence, an individual lost his life and another sustained injuries as a blast occurred on Sabzal Road in Quetta, The Express Tribune reported.

According to police, unidentified miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device on the roadside, resulting in a powerful explosion that claimed the life of a person on the spot.

Meanwhile, in two separate incidents of violence in the province, four people sustained injuries in hand-grenade attacks in Jaffarabad and Turbat cities, The Express Tribune reported. (IANS)

Previous article
UK PM speaks on racism, says parents wanted him to speak without an accent to ‘fit in’
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Indian startups raised $732 mn across 107 deals in January

Shillong, February 4: Indian startups have raised $732.7 million across 107 deals in January this year amid layoffs,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ayushmann Khurrana hails wife Tahira’s strength on World Cancer Day

Shillong, February 4: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in the theatrical film ‘Dream Girl 2’,...
Technology

Apple plans to buy AI startup to strengthen its Vision Pro: Report

Shillong, February 4: Apple is planning to acquire a German AI startup -- Brighter AI, specialising in anonymising...
News Alert

Haryana bans plastic bottles for country-made liquor

Shillong, February 4: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday announced that from March 1, country-made liquor...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Indian startups raised $732 mn across 107 deals in January

Business 0
Shillong, February 4: Indian startups have raised $732.7 million...

Ayushmann Khurrana hails wife Tahira’s strength on World Cancer Day

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 4: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was...

Apple plans to buy AI startup to strengthen its Vision Pro: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, February 4: Apple is planning to acquire a...
Load more

Popular news

Indian startups raised $732 mn across 107 deals in January

Business 0
Shillong, February 4: Indian startups have raised $732.7 million...

Ayushmann Khurrana hails wife Tahira’s strength on World Cancer Day

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 4: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was...

Apple plans to buy AI startup to strengthen its Vision Pro: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, February 4: Apple is planning to acquire a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge