Sunday, February 4, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Lokayukta orders probe into schemes under JJM

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Feb 4: Following a complaint raised by a civil society group from the plain belt of West Garo Hills, the Meghalaya Lokayukta has ordered an investigation into the twin schemes of Nekikona and Bawilgre Water Supply Scheme (WSS) under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).
The Garo Hills Youth Organization (GHYO) led by its president, Nazmul Hashan, on February 1 filed a complaint in the court of the Lokayukta against the West Garo Hills Depuy Commissioner, Executive Engineer of PHE – North Division and Chairman of JJM after projects under the Nekikona and Babilgre WSS were shown as almost complete with tap water connections provided to households in about 28 villages that the project is expected to connect to.
The order for inquiry was issued the same day. The project is being constructed by a company by the name of BAC Infra.
However, ground reports have shown that hardly any water connections have been made to any of the 28 villages that are covered under the scheme. The PHE department had earlier stated that a clerical error may have been made due to which the JJM portal has reflected these as completed with water being provided to households.
Following the complaint filed by GHYO in the case, the Lokayukta has appointed an MPS officer to conduct a preliminary inquiry.
The order passed by the Chairman of Meghalaya further mentioned that the director of the inquiry shall supervise the progress of the inquiry every 15 days and check the case diary and the inquiry report shall be submitted to the Meghalaya Lokayukta within the time period.
“The JJM portal mentions that Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) has been provided to Askikandi and other villages and funds drawn against it. However in reality there is not one tap connection made to the village or others under the above two mentioned projects. We want to know how this embezzlement has been allowed so that those responsible are taken to task,” said president, Nazmul Hashan.

Previous article
High teenage pregnancy rate in M’laya raises alarm
Next article
Govt may shelf plan to relocate hawkers
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

MDA parries VPP threat to boycott Guv’s address

Language barrier returns to haunt House ahead of the budget session By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: Ahead of...
MEGHALAYA

Under fire, govt mum on ADC polls delay

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: Facing backlash after deciding to extend the tenure of the two Autonomous District...
MEGHALAYA

BJP in no mood for pre-poll alliance with ‘ally’ NPP

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: The NPP and BJP may be partners in the MDA Government, but the...
MEGHALAYA

Govt may shelf plan to relocate hawkers

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: The state government’s move to relocate the hawkers to Veronica Lane in Laitumkhrah...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

MDA parries VPP threat to boycott Guv’s address

MEGHALAYA 0
Language barrier returns to haunt House ahead of the...

Under fire, govt mum on ADC polls delay

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: Facing backlash after deciding...

BJP in no mood for pre-poll alliance with ‘ally’ NPP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: The NPP and BJP...
Load more

Popular news

MDA parries VPP threat to boycott Guv’s address

MEGHALAYA 0
Language barrier returns to haunt House ahead of the...

Under fire, govt mum on ADC polls delay

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: Facing backlash after deciding...

BJP in no mood for pre-poll alliance with ‘ally’ NPP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: The NPP and BJP...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge