Govt may shelf plan to relocate hawkers

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 3: The state government’s move to relocate the hawkers to Veronica Lane in Laitumkhrah has met with opposition.

The residents and the stakeholders of educational institutes in the vicinity of Veronica Lane opposed it, prompting Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh to say on Saturday that the government will not go ahead with this move if people do not want it.

At the same time however, she reminded that the decision to move the hawkers was taken after due consultations with all stakeholders.

Lyngdoh said she proposed to shelve the plan if there is an opposition to it.

“But will the people, who travel to Laitumkhrah and the citizens of Laitumkhrah, allow this?” she asked.

She said the decision on relocation was reached in “collaboration” with the Durbar, Deputy Commissioner, vendors’ committees etc.

“We came up with this plan to free the pedestrian way from Police Point to Beat House. We sat with all the line departments and engaged actively with the Durbars. But if the people who live along Veronica Lane do not want it to happen, I have nothing to say,” Lyngdoh, who is the local MLA, said.

Recalling that she had expressed this idea during her many interactions with the people of her constituency, she said, “I am convinced that no inconvenience will be caused to the students of the two very important institutions looking into the needs of the people.”

She said she had also expressed that the road may be closed to public and made a no entry zone during school hours.

Monalisa Wankhar, who is a resident and one of the stakeholders of an educational institute in Veronica Lane, is among those who opposed this move. She was not happy that the Minister and the Dorbar Shnong Laitumkhrah Pyllun “bypassed” the residents of the area before arriving at this decision.

Wankhar said the footpath in Veronica Lane is about 2-4 ft wide and 800-900 ft long and it is adjacent to three special educational institutes including Bethany Society, Mary Rice Center and Jyoti Sroat School.

Pointing out that the Bansara Eye Care is also located in the area, Wankhar said the stretch is also daily used by students.