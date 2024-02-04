Sunday, February 4, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Under fire, govt mum on ADC polls delay

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 3: Facing backlash after deciding to extend the tenure of the two Autonomous District Councils (ADCs), the NPP-led MDA 2.0 government, on Saturday, chose to remain silent despite the hammering by the Opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) and its coalition ally, the BJP, which is asking the government to come clean on the move.
The VPP had alleged that there is a sense of insecurity in the ruling party owing to the massive wave of the party across Khasi and Jaintia Hills.
MDA Spokesperson Ampareen Lyngdoh on Saturday said she is “not authorised” to speak on the matter. “Right now, even if I am the spokesperson, I have not been briefed,” she said.
Lyngdoh, also a Cabinet Minister, said she will not jump the gun and that she is not the “competent authority to discuss this matter”.
Earlier, VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh had stated that there is an understanding between the different political parties to delay the elections, and the ruling parties are trying to buy time with the hope that this current wave and the support of the people would die down.
Myrboh also claimed that the government’s decision to extend the tenure was illogical. “The constitution of the delimitation committee cannot be a ground for extension of the tenure of the ADCs. Why did the Council and the state government constitute the delimitation committee just before the end of the term?” he had questioned.
BJP seeks answers
The BJP, on the other hand, has asked the state government to come clean about its decision to extend the term of both the Houses of KHADC and JHADC.
Reacting to the move, BJP Spokesperson M Kharkhrang said that the government can extend the term with only valid reasons and if there is an emergency. “It has to spell out valid reasons on why the term was extended,” he said. He asked if the government would extend the term of the ADCs again, if the delimitation exercise is not completed within six months.
Pointing out that the people want clarity, Kharkrang said that the term of the two House cannot be extended on flimsy grounds.
Asked if he sees a political ploy behind the extension of the Councils’ terms, Kharkrang said there is a political reason for any move, including the delimitation exercise. It may be recalled that the decision to extend the KHADC and JHADC’s tenure was taken by the state Cabinet which met on Friday. It followed the Cabinet’s approval of the proposal for the extension of the terms of the incumbent Executive Committees of both ADCs.
According to the government, the decision was taken after the two ADCs had sent a proposal to the government seeking extension of time for the delimitation committees to finish their exercise. The District Council Affairs department examined the proposal and the Cabinet approved it.

Previous article
BJP in no mood for pre-poll alliance with ‘ally’ NPP
Next article
MDA parries VPP threat to boycott Guv’s address
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

MDA parries VPP threat to boycott Guv’s address

Language barrier returns to haunt House ahead of the budget session By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: Ahead of...
MEGHALAYA

BJP in no mood for pre-poll alliance with ‘ally’ NPP

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: The NPP and BJP may be partners in the MDA Government, but the...
MEGHALAYA

Govt may shelf plan to relocate hawkers

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: The state government’s move to relocate the hawkers to Veronica Lane in Laitumkhrah...
MEGHALAYA

Lokayukta orders probe into schemes under JJM

From Our Correspondent TURA, Feb 4: Following a complaint raised by a civil society group from the plain belt...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

MDA parries VPP threat to boycott Guv’s address

MEGHALAYA 0
Language barrier returns to haunt House ahead of the...

BJP in no mood for pre-poll alliance with ‘ally’ NPP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: The NPP and BJP...

Govt may shelf plan to relocate hawkers

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: The state government’s move...
Load more

Popular news

MDA parries VPP threat to boycott Guv’s address

MEGHALAYA 0
Language barrier returns to haunt House ahead of the...

BJP in no mood for pre-poll alliance with ‘ally’ NPP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: The NPP and BJP...

Govt may shelf plan to relocate hawkers

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: The state government’s move...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge