MDA parries VPP threat to boycott Guv’s address

Language barrier returns to haunt House ahead of the budget session

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 3: Ahead of the upcoming budget session of the Assembly, the VPP’s objection to Governor’s House address in Hindi has set the cat among the pigeons. The opposition party had warned of boycotting the Governor’s address in the Assembly if delivered in Hindi.

In a defensive manoeuvre, the MDA on Saturday stated that as long as all legislators are made aware about what is spoken by the Governor and an English translation of his speech is circulated among all the members, there should be no objection.

Cabinet Minister and MDA Spokesperson Ampareen Lyngdoh, said, “I stand by what I have said in the last tenure as MLA. If Hindi is to be spoken in the legislative Assembly, we must ensure that the majority of the non-Hindi speaking legislators should be made privy to what is being said by the Governor.”

“If you want legislators first to understand what you say it is important to speak in a language that is understood by all and if at all you are going to be forced by others circumstances to not to speak in a language understood by law we should make sure that there is going to be provisions for those who do not understand or speak a language they should be clear and understand what is being said,” she added.

Lyngdoh had, in her previous term as an MLA, protested the Governor’s address delivered in the House in Hindi. She had demanded that Delhi should not impose Governors who cannot gel due to lack of language proficiency. She had made it clear that it is necessary to communicate to the Centre the inability of citizens of the state to speak or understand Hindi.

She recalled that during the session when she protested, “it was a classic example where the entire speech was not being followed in toto”.

She wished there would be a way in which the Governor’s words are translated for MLAs through the headphones.

On the English translation of the address which is circulated to every member of the House, the MDA spokesperson said, “It is important to follow the speech in toto as printed in English. When you just do not follow, then we also don’t know what is being said. I sincerely hope this mistake should not be repeated”.

“We must ensure that there is a democratic presentation of the plans and objectives of the government in the next five years and that should be understood by all MLAs and legislators sitting inside the House,” she said.

She however admitted that it is “genuinely difficult for many people to understand what is being said”.

BJP takes umbrage

The VPP’s threat has, however, not gone down well with the State BJP.

The party has come down heavily on those objecting to the Governor’s address being delivered in Hindi.

“Hindi is a national language. How can we stop that (address). Even English is a national language. If you don’t allow Hindi then how can you accept English,” BJP leader and former top cop, M Kharkrang said.

In a veiled attack, Kharkrang warned against making the matter a political agenda. “Let’s concentrate on development. It is needed for Meghalaya. Let us talk about development rather than talking about these things,” he said.

Cabinet Minister and party leader AL Hek, on the other hand, echoed the sentiments of Kharkrang. “Hindi is spoken in many assemblies and even in Parliament,” Hek said.