BJP in no mood for pre-poll alliance with ‘ally’ NPP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 3: The NPP and BJP may be partners in the MDA Government, but the latter has ruled out any pre-poll alliance with the ruling party in the state in the much-anticipated Lok Sabha elections.

BJP Spokesperson M Kharkrang on Saturday said, “I don’t see any reason for a pre-poll alliance with NPP.”

Although allies in the then MDA 1,0 government, the BJP and NPP left no stone unturned during the Assembly elections as it engaged in mudslinging.

Soon after the results, the BJP, however, extended its support to the NPP-led MDA Government 2.0 and both parties have since continued to work together in the coalition, in which the UDP plays an important role as well.

Kharkrang, on the other hand, also defended the delay in announcement of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by the BJP. He, however, said that the candidates may be finalized within this month.

Although several people have applied for the ticket, the party has not yet forwarded the applications to the central leadership as they have not yet asked for it yet, Kharkrang revealed.