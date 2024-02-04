Sunday, February 4, 2024
MEGHALAYA

BJP in no mood for pre-poll alliance with ‘ally’ NPP

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 3: The NPP and BJP may be partners in the MDA Government, but the latter has ruled out any pre-poll alliance with the ruling party in the state in the much-anticipated Lok Sabha elections.
BJP Spokesperson M Kharkrang on Saturday said, “I don’t see any reason for a pre-poll alliance with NPP.”
Although allies in the then MDA 1,0 government, the BJP and NPP left no stone unturned during the Assembly elections as it engaged in mudslinging.
Soon after the results, the BJP, however, extended its support to the NPP-led MDA Government 2.0 and both parties have since continued to work together in the coalition, in which the UDP plays an important role as well.
Kharkrang, on the other hand, also defended the delay in announcement of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by the BJP. He, however, said that the candidates may be finalized within this month.
Although several people have applied for the ticket, the party has not yet forwarded the applications to the central leadership as they have not yet asked for it yet, Kharkrang revealed.

Previous article
Govt may shelf plan to relocate hawkers
Next article
Under fire, govt mum on ADC polls delay
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

MDA parries VPP threat to boycott Guv’s address

Language barrier returns to haunt House ahead of the budget session By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: Ahead of...
MEGHALAYA

Under fire, govt mum on ADC polls delay

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: Facing backlash after deciding to extend the tenure of the two Autonomous District...
MEGHALAYA

Govt may shelf plan to relocate hawkers

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: The state government’s move to relocate the hawkers to Veronica Lane in Laitumkhrah...
MEGHALAYA

Lokayukta orders probe into schemes under JJM

From Our Correspondent TURA, Feb 4: Following a complaint raised by a civil society group from the plain belt...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

MDA parries VPP threat to boycott Guv’s address

MEGHALAYA 0
Language barrier returns to haunt House ahead of the...

Under fire, govt mum on ADC polls delay

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: Facing backlash after deciding...

Govt may shelf plan to relocate hawkers

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: The state government’s move...
Load more

Popular news

MDA parries VPP threat to boycott Guv’s address

MEGHALAYA 0
Language barrier returns to haunt House ahead of the...

Under fire, govt mum on ADC polls delay

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: Facing backlash after deciding...

Govt may shelf plan to relocate hawkers

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 3: The state government’s move...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge