Monday, February 5, 2024
NATIONAL

Champai Soren govt in Jharkhand wins trust vote

By: Agencies

Ranchi, Feb 5:  In a significant development, Champai Soren government in Jharkhand won the trust vote in the assembly on Monday as 47 votes were cast in favour while 29 voted against the government.

The number required for majority as per the current strength of the Assembly and the number of MLAs present in the House, is 40.

During Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan’s nearly 35-minute address before voting, Congress and JMM MLAs continuously raised slogans in support of Hemant Soren.

Before the commencement of the address, Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav alleged that the people’s elected government in Jharkhand has been deposed at the behest of the Central Government.

Former CM and MLA from Barhait assembly constituency, Hemant Soren was also present in the House during voting.

The Speaker had allotted a seat for him in the front row in the ruling party’s designated place. The court had allowed him to be present in the House for an hour and ordered him not to speak to the media.

JMM’s Ramdas Soren could not attend the House during the floor test as he was ill. Sita Soren, Lobin Hembram and Chamra Linda –the three MLAs of the ruling coalition, who were said to be angry — also voted in favour of the government.

The ruling coalition had kept the MLAs in a resort in Hyderabad for three days to keep them united. They had returned to Ranchi on Sunday evening. All the MLAs reached the House together on Monday.

Following the voting on the trust vote, the proceedings of the House were adjourned till Tuesday. Tuesday is the last day of the two-day special session of the House.

IANS

