Monday, February 5, 2024
PM Modi to kick off India Energy Week 2024 in Goa, to meet CEOs of global oil giants

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Feb 5:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on Tuesday to inaugurate the India Energy Week 2024 to be attended by energy ministers of 17 countries and CEOs of global oil and gas giants, the PMO said on Monday.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the ONGC Sea Survival Centre to advance the Indian sea survival training ecosystem to global standards. The centre is expected to train 10,000-15,000 personnel annually.

“Achieving Aatmanirbharta in energy requirements has been a key focus area of the Prime Minister. In yet another step in this direction, India Energy Week 2024 will be held from 6 – 9 February in Goa. It will be India’s largest and only all-encompassing energy exhibition and conference, bringing together the entire energy value chain, and will serve as a catalyst for India’s energy transition goals. The Prime Minister will hold a roundtable with global oil & gas CEOs and experts,” the PMO statement said.

The India Energy Week will host 35,000+ attendees and more than 900 exhibitors. It will have six dedicated country pavilions — Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Russia, the UK and the US. A special Make in India Pavilion is also being organised to showcase innovative solutions which Indian MSMEs are spearheading in the energy sector.

Encouraging and fostering startups and integrating them into the energy value chain will be an important focus for India Energy Week 2024.

