Hrithik says Sanjeeda Sheikh made emoting in scene easy for him

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan praised his Fighter co-star Sanjeeda Sheikh and called her a ‘brilliant actor’, who made him emote easy for him in an emotional scene of the film. A fan had praised Sanjeeda’s performance in Fighter on X. The user wrote: “Dear @iamsanjeeda. This is an appreciation tweet for you. You looked flawless in the movie #Fighter. Your emotional scene with @iHrithik is one of the best scenes in the movie. It was beautifully executed.” Mincing no words, Hrithik replied to the fan and wrote: “I absolutely agree with you Sandeep. @iamsanjeeda is a brilliant actor! She made emoting in the scene so easy for me.” Sanjeeda called Hrithik “most honest” actor and thanked him. (IANS)