Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan praised his Fighter co-star Sanjeeda Sheikh and called her a ‘brilliant actor’, who made him emote easy for him in an emotional scene of the film. A fan had praised Sanjeeda’s performance in Fighter on X. The user wrote: “Dear @iamsanjeeda. This is an appreciation tweet for you. You looked flawless in the movie #Fighter. Your emotional scene with @iHrithik is one of the best scenes in the movie. It was beautifully executed.” Mincing no words, Hrithik replied to the fan and wrote: “I absolutely agree with you Sandeep. @iamsanjeeda is a brilliant actor! She made emoting in the scene so easy for me.” Sanjeeda called Hrithik “most honest” actor and thanked him. (IANS)
Hrithik says Sanjeeda Sheikh made emoting in scene easy for him
