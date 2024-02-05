Monday, February 5, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Hrithik says Sanjeeda Sheikh made emoting in scene easy for him

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan praised his Fighter co-star Sanjeeda Sheikh and called her a ‘brilliant actor’, who made him emote easy for him in an emotional scene of the film. A fan had praised Sanjeeda’s performance in Fighter on X. The user wrote: “Dear @iamsanjeeda. This is an appreciation tweet for you. You looked flawless in the movie #Fighter. Your emotional scene with @iHrithik is one of the best scenes in the movie. It was beautifully executed.” Mincing no words, Hrithik replied to the fan and wrote: “I absolutely agree with you Sandeep. @iamsanjeeda is a brilliant actor! She made emoting in the scene so easy for me.” Sanjeeda called Hrithik “most honest” actor and thanked him. (IANS)

Previous article
Sharon Stone was broke after her near-fatal stroke in 2001
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

India afraid of Bazball, says Cook

Visakhapatnam, Feb 4: Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook believes India became cautious in the back end of...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sharon Stone was broke after her near-fatal stroke in 2001

Actress Sharon Stone, who suffered a stroke back in 2001 brought on by a brain hemorrhage that resulted...
NATIONAL

NATIONAL NUGGETS

UP ATS arrest ISI agent working at Indian Embassy LUCKNOW, Feb 4: The police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested...
SPORTS

England in quest for record chase

Visitors reach 67/1 at stumps on day three; need 332 runs for win over India Visakhapatnam, Feb 4: India’s...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India afraid of Bazball, says Cook

SPORTS 0
Visakhapatnam, Feb 4: Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook...

Sharon Stone was broke after her near-fatal stroke in 2001

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actress Sharon Stone, who suffered a stroke back in...

NATIONAL NUGGETS

NATIONAL 0
UP ATS arrest ISI agent working at Indian Embassy LUCKNOW,...
Load more

Popular news

India afraid of Bazball, says Cook

SPORTS 0
Visakhapatnam, Feb 4: Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook...

Sharon Stone was broke after her near-fatal stroke in 2001

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actress Sharon Stone, who suffered a stroke back in...

NATIONAL NUGGETS

NATIONAL 0
UP ATS arrest ISI agent working at Indian Embassy LUCKNOW,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge