Sharon Stone was broke after her near-fatal stroke in 2001

Actress Sharon Stone, who suffered a stroke back in 2001 brought on by a brain hemorrhage that resulted in a nine-day brain bleed and saw her die briefly and come back to life, shared that she was extremely hard up and relying on her credit cards to survive. She told Australia’s WHO magazine: “I was down to nothing. I had to pay the kids’ school on my credit card and hope for the best. I just got on my knees and I was like,‘I need a sign … and could you make it big because I’m going to need something that I can’t miss because I’m in a coma here. So like, help me out.'” The 65-year-old actress says going through a near-death experience put a stop to caring what other people think about her, reports femalefirst.co.uk. (IANS)

