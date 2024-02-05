Monday, February 5, 2024
When Leonardo DiCaprio was browsing through Victoria’s Secret catalogue on a film set

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 5: Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly passed time looking “through a Victoria’s Secret catalogue” on the set of one of his blockbusters.

Details of actor’s penchant for dating models around half his age was revealed by filmmaker Edward Zwick, 71, who shared the anecdote while writing about directing the Oscar-winner on 2006’s ‘Blood Diamond’ alongside 53-year-old Jennifer Connelly, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Zwick said in his new book ‘Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood’: “It seems Leo was currently between gorgeous girlfriends. One morning I walked into the makeup trailer as I often did to discuss the day’s work with him.”

“I found him in the chair waiting for his turn and noticed he was paging through a Victoria’s Secret catalogue. ‘What are you doing?’ I asked. Connelly was in the chair beside him. Without even looking over, she said, ‘Shopping.’ ”

Zwick added there was only “one instance of even the mildest misbehaviour” on his set, adding about the ‘Blood Diamond’ cast: “It’s more a testament to their camaraderie than anything else.”

The Hollywood star has been slammed by some for his habit of dating younger, beautiful women who he tends to break up with once they turn 25.

His model exes have included Eva Herzigova, Helena Christensen, Erin Heatherton, Gisele Bundchen, and Bar Refaeli, and his latest partner is model Vittoria Ceretti, 25, to whom he was first linked in 2023.

Ceretti has fronted advertising campaigns for fashion houses including Chanel, Prada, and Dolce and Gabbana and was seen on holiday with Leonardo in Miami back in December. (IANS)

Previous article
Hrithik says Sanjeeda Sheikh made emoting in scene easy for him
