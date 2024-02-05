Monday, February 5, 2024
India afraid of Bazball, says Cook

By: Agencies

Visakhapatnam, Feb 4: Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook believes India became cautious in the back end of their second innings due to the fear of Bazball.
“You’re almost seeing a little bit of the fear of Bazball. They’re 400 runs ahead, but in the last half an hour they had Ashwin blocking it as if every run was so important and you think if it were against any other side, sides I’ve led before, this Indian side would be trying to crash this ball around the park and get bowling. There’s just something about this side which has caused a bit of chaos in the opposition, and India are so wary of this,” said Cook. (IANS)

