Monday, February 5, 2024
Jammu-Srinagar NH Update: Traffic restored on both sides of the road

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 5: Traffic on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was resumed on Monday.

Traffic department control room said that vehicles would be allowed to move on the highway both from Jammu and Srinagar, but the movement of heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) would be monitored.

Shooting stones and landslides in the Sherbibi stretch of the road in Ramban district had forced closure of the highway on Saturday.

Partial traffic was restored on the highway on Sunday.

This highway is the lifeline of essential supplies for the landlocked Valley as all items/goods, including petroleum products, foodgrains, medicines, pulses, mutton, poultry, etc., are brought into Kashmir through this highway.

Any temporary closure of this highway often results in shortages of essential items in Kashmir which leads to hoarding and profiteering by unscrupulous traders. (IANS)

Board members aware of Musk's drug use, friends told him to go to rehab: Report
Sankaracharyas skipped Ram temple event due to PM Modi's OBC status: Udhayanidhi Stalin
