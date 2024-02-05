Monday, February 5, 2024
News Alert

Sankaracharyas skipped Ram temple event due to PM Modi’s OBC status: Udhayanidhi Stalin

By: Agencies

Chennai, Feb 5: Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports Development and Youth affairs, has claimed that Sankaracharyas had not attended the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya due to the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who belongs to a backward class community.

Udhayanidhi, son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, was addressing a party booth agents’ meeting organised by the East Chennai DMK district unit on Sunday.

He said that he had spoken about disparities in Sanatana Dharma and that this act of the seers was evidence of that.

The minister said, “I said it four months ago. I spoke for you. I said all are equal,” he said, recalling his speech on Sanatana Dharma.

He also said that he would not apologise for his remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

He also claimed that the BJP government did not invite the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, as she was a widow and belonged to a tribal community. The Tamil Nadu minister reiterated that the DMK was not against any religion or construction of Ram temple but reminded that even the President of the country was not invited for it.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu was also present.

It may be recalled that while addressing a progressive writers forum in September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin had called for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma. He had then said that Sanatana Dharma was like coronavirus, malaria and dengue and had to be eradicated for equality and social justice to evolve.

This ignited controversy and multiple cases were filed against the young leader who has reiterated his position on Sanatana Dharma time and again. Udhayanidi Stalin, however, has said that he has due respect for courts and was expecting justice.

IANS

