Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Assam Assembly adjourned twice over ruckus in House

By: Agencies

Guwahati, Feb 6: Following spats between the Opposition and ruling party members, Speaker Biswajit Daimary twice adjourned the Assam Assembly on Tuesday morning.

Even after repeated attempts by the Chair to mediate, both Treasury and Opposition members refused to sit quietly.

The first adjournment occurred during Question Hour when the members who were engrossed in heated arguments disregarded Daimary’s pleas for decorum.

After the House reconvened, the Speaker bemoaned the lack of civility, saying, “I request the members to allow each other to speak.”

Later, during a debate on an adjournment motion submitted by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) regarding eviction drives in Goalpara and Dhubri Districts, Daimary adjourned the House for an hour for the second time in the day.

The Opposition parties continued to ask for the adjournment motion even after the Speaker said it was being denied and advised the AIUDF MLA to bring up the issue under other procedures.

Because of this, the Speaker called a one-hour adjournment of the House shortly after Question Hour concluded.

IANS

