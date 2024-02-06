‘Street protests not for MLAs’

We cannot deviate from Lokayukta Act: Govt to VPP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 5: The state government on Monday asserted it adheres to the fundamentals of the Lokayukta Act and will not deviate from it.

At the same time, it advised legislators to debate or discuss issues in the House and not hit the streets repeatedly to “defeat the very purpose” of holding elections for them to represent people.

Replying to a question on why MLAs keep raising issues on the streets, Cabinet minister and MDA 2.0 spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh said the purpose of having an elected House is to let the MLAs debate and take part in discussions.

“According to the Lokayukta Act, we cannot engage the service of retired officials. This is because the strength and influence of retired officials are lesser than the officers in service. We cannot deviate from the Act,” he said, justifying the government’s decision to sack three Lokayukta officials in the Garo Hills.

Commenting on the VPP’s street protests demanding the reinstatement of the sacked Lokayukta officials, he said: “I feel it is not ethical to indulge in politics, mislead the public and attempt to deflect their attention from other pertinent issues.”

He said the VPP leaders already had a discussion with Law Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and a meeting with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will soon take place.

“The issue can be raised during the upcoming session of the Assembly,” Lyngdoh said, adding the government cannot say anything beyond what the Act stipulates.

Denying that the Lokayukta officials were sacked to shield certain people, he pointed out that the Lokayukta is not under the direct control of the government. He further said the Act is clear about appointing serving officers and the government wants to be transparent in what it does.

He criticised the VPP legislators for taking their electors to the streets repeatedly and said the MLAs of the opposition parties are members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and other panels constituted by the Assembly.

“The PAC sits even when the Assembly is not in session and issues can be raised there,” Lyngdoh said.

“There is enough room for the opposition and other MLAs to air their grievances,” he added.