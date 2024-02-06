Govt says term extension not unprecedented for councils

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 5: Amid criticisms, the state government on Monday said its decision to extend the term of the JHADC and KHADC is not unprecedented.

Leader of the Opposition in the KHADC, Titosstarwell Chyne on Sunday demanded the holding of elections to the two councils notwithstanding the brouhaha over the extension of their terms.

“Everyone is entitled to his or her opinion. All I can say is that this is not unprecedented,” Social Welfare Minister and MDA 2.0 spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh said.

“The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council had a two-year extension in 2014 when Mukul Sangma was the Chief Minister. An extension of six months (for JHADC and KHADC) compared to the two years for the GHADC is a relatively brief period,” he said.

Lyngdoh said the government decided on the extension because the two district councils had approached it seeking more time for the much-needed redrawing of several district council constituencies.

Pointing out that some of these constituencies have about 15,000 voters while others have thrice the number, he said the MDCs should in all fairness represent an almost equal number of electors.

The state government extended the tenure of the JHADC and KHADC by six months after the Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal in this regard.