Wednesday, February 7, 2024
MEGHALAYA

SURE begins another training for visually impaired persons

By: From Our Correspondent

Jowai, Feb 6: Motivated by the success of the earlier training for the visually impaired people, the Society for Urban and Rural Empowerment (SURE), on Tuesday launched a similar training for another batch of visually impaired persons at Dong Lumbhahdakha, Wahiajer village in West Jaintia Hills.
Around 10 visually impaired people took part in the training provided by a state awardee master craftsman, Kelvis Suting.
The 15-day training is fully residential and sponsored by the office of the District Social Welfare Officer West Jaintia Hills.
The chief guest of the inauguration ceremony was F B Basan ADC and Project Director DRDA, West Jaintia Hills.
He lauded the trainees for taking the opportunity provided by the government and hoped that the training would help them earn their livelihood and become independent.
It was proudly informed that two of the visually impaired trainees – Kongka Sari of Mukhla and Krishna Pahawa from Mihmyntdu from last year’s training held at Moosakhia have started producing broomsticks and selling them locally.

BSF apprehends B’deshi natl, cattle
Big boost for NPP; many from UDP, BJP, Congress join party in SWKH
