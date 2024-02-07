Call for focused action to preserve water resources

Shillong, Feb 7: As part of the International Water Conclave, a curtain raiser and pre-conclave event was held at the State Convention Centre here on Wednesday.

During the pre-conclave events various competitions were organised including quiz, painting and slogan-writing competitions with ‘water, life, and future’ as the theme. A PSA video finale was held at St Anthony’s College.

While speaking at the curtain raiser event, Water Resources Minister, Comingone Ymbon said that this conclave underscores the need for concentrated action to safeguard water resources for future generations.

According to him, the conclave provides a uniform platform for such collaboration and exchange of ideas.

“During the course of the next couple days, the experts and practitioners from various parts of the world will deliberate on how to improve the water resources and make them sustainable,” he said.

Principal Secretary in-charge Water Resources, Shakeel P Ahammed said that it is encouraging to see that there are more than 100 participants in the various competitions which were held across the state.

According to him, the whole intention was to involve the community in the whole process of conservation and creating awareness especially among the youngsters.

He urged the youngsters to keep the spirit of conservation in their heart and mind.

On the occasion, prizes were distributed to the winners of the various competitions.

Other present on the occasion include Commissioner and Secretary of Water Resources, Joram Beda and Secretary of the department, SC Sadhu among others.