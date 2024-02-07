Salary increase for 108 Ambulance Services workers on anvil: Ampareen Lyngdoh

Shillong, Feb 7: The State government on Wednesday assured that they would ensure the demand of the six per cent increment of the 108 Ambulance Service workers get operationalised immediately.

This comes after a meeting held between the representatives of the 108 Ambulance Service workers with Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Recalling that the workers group had met her a couple of weeks ago and brought to her attention some issues that needed immediate attention, Lyngdoh said, “Ideal situation would have been that the company should have been able to have all of these terms and conditions laid out before them as indicated in their extension of contracts”.

“Unfortunately, the tender did not go well. We have still not been able to handover these assets and the management of the 108 Services to a competent authority which is in the form of a company,” she said.

She added, “We will be now taking this forward that and ensuring that the 108 Services has the surety that their six per cent increment which is due to them gets operationalised immediately”.

Lyngdoh said there were also concerns that she would also take up the concerns on the rights of the workers in an unorganised sector on how many holidays they are eligible for, what are the terms and conditions and that will have to be laid down as a temporary stop- gap arrangement.

“I look forward that in the next one or two months there should be fast-tracking of the tender we should get through with it in the interest of the workers,” she added.

Meanwhile, EMRI workers Union, President, Roypar Kharaswai said that they are pleased with the State government on their decision to increase a minimum six percent from the current salary based on seniority.

Kharsawai reminded that during their general meeting, all the members had agreed to this demand of six per cent increment.