Wednesday, February 7, 2024
EnvironmentWeather

Cold wave continues unabated in Kashmir

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 7: Due to clear night sky, cold wave conditions continued across Kashmir on Wednesday. The night temperature remained notches below the freezing point.

Met department has forecast dry weather till February 14. Srinagar had minus 2, Gulmarg minus 10 and Pahalgam minus 10.8 as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Leh town had minus 16.2 and Kargil minus 19.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 5, Katra 4.1, Batote minus 0.4, Bhaderwah minus 2 and Banihal minus 0.3 as the minimum temperature. (IANS)

Previous article
NGO raises alarm over sharp decline in vulture population
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

ST status to Paharis: Internet suspended in Rajouri, Poonch of J&K as Gujjars enraged over Bill

Shillong, February 7: After Parliament gave nod to the grant of Scheduled Tribe status to the Pahari community...
Politics

MNS leaders engage in talks with Deputy CM Fadnavis ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Shillong, February 7: Leaders representing Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) held meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis...
News Alert

Three Khalistani terrorists arrested by Punjab police

Shillong, February 7: In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested three associates of...
MEGHALAYA

Govt looking into cases of tax evasion: Mondal

SHILLONG, Feb 6: The state government on Tuesday declared that it is actively investigating allegations of tax evasion...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

ST status to Paharis: Internet suspended in Rajouri, Poonch of J&K as Gujjars enraged over Bill

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 7: After Parliament gave nod to the...

MNS leaders engage in talks with Deputy CM Fadnavis ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Politics 0
Shillong, February 7: Leaders representing Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena...

Three Khalistani terrorists arrested by Punjab police

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 7: In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police’s...
Load more

Popular news

ST status to Paharis: Internet suspended in Rajouri, Poonch of J&K as Gujjars enraged over Bill

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 7: After Parliament gave nod to the...

MNS leaders engage in talks with Deputy CM Fadnavis ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Politics 0
Shillong, February 7: Leaders representing Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena...

Three Khalistani terrorists arrested by Punjab police

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 7: In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police’s...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge