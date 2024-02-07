Cold wave continues unabated in Kashmir

Shillong, February 7: Due to clear night sky, cold wave conditions continued across Kashmir on Wednesday. The night temperature remained notches below the freezing point.

Met department has forecast dry weather till February 14. Srinagar had minus 2, Gulmarg minus 10 and Pahalgam minus 10.8 as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Leh town had minus 16.2 and Kargil minus 19.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 5, Katra 4.1, Batote minus 0.4, Bhaderwah minus 2 and Banihal minus 0.3 as the minimum temperature. (IANS)