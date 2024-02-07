Wednesday, February 7, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Emraan Hashmi to play parallel lead in Adivi Sesh-starrer ‘Goodachari 2’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 7: Actor Emraan Hashmi, who was last seen as a menacing antagonist in ‘Tiger 3’, has been signed by the makers of ‘Goodachari 2’ to play the parallel lead, alongside Adivi Sesh in the upcoming spy action thriller.

According to the sources, “It is being said Emraan Hashmi will be sharing the screen space alongside Adivi Sesh in the pan-India film. Emraan will be seen as the parallel lead, and he is not portraying a negative role. As the talks are on, the film’s producers are optimistic about the collaboration and are confident that Hashmi’s potential inclusion will add star power and a nationwide appeal to ‘Goodachari 2’.”

The prequel ‘Goodachari’ starred Adivi and it carved its path to success, emerging as a blockbuster hit. Now, as the sequel unfolds, the collaboration of a prominent Bollywood actor and a South star adds a unique and exciting dimension to the project.

The upcoming spectacle promises to shape up to be a cinematic marvel, to redefine the boundaries of regional cinema, bringing together the best of the South and the North talent and entertainment.

The sequel aims to build on the success of the first part and take the ‘Goodachari’ franchise to new heights.

The 2018 Telugu film ‘Goodachari’ is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, Emraan will also be seen in the web series ‘Showtime’ alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz among others. (IANS)

Previous article
Ranbir, Alia and Vicky block their calendars for SLB’s ‘Love And War’
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Constitutional status to help Mising council fulfill hopes of community: CM

Guwahati, Feb 7: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Mising Autonomous Council...
MEGHALAYA

Salary increase for 108 Ambulance Services workers on anvil: Ampareen Lyngdoh

Shillong, Feb 7: The State government on Wednesday assured that they would ensure the demand of the six...
MEGHALAYA

Call for focused action to preserve water resources

  Shillong, Feb 7: As part of the International Water Conclave, a curtain raiser and pre-conclave event was held...
MEGHALAYA

Foundation stone laid for riverfront project

Shillong, Feb 7: The foundation stone for the Wah Umkhrah Riverfront Project was laid on Wednesday, at the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Constitutional status to help Mising council fulfill hopes of community: CM

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Feb 7: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Salary increase for 108 Ambulance Services workers on anvil: Ampareen Lyngdoh

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 7: The State government on Wednesday assured...

Call for focused action to preserve water resources

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Feb 7: As part of the International Water...
Load more

Popular news

Constitutional status to help Mising council fulfill hopes of community: CM

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Feb 7: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Salary increase for 108 Ambulance Services workers on anvil: Ampareen Lyngdoh

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 7: The State government on Wednesday assured...

Call for focused action to preserve water resources

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Feb 7: As part of the International Water...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge