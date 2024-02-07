Emraan Hashmi to play parallel lead in Adivi Sesh-starrer ‘Goodachari 2’

Shillong, February 7: Actor Emraan Hashmi, who was last seen as a menacing antagonist in ‘Tiger 3’, has been signed by the makers of ‘Goodachari 2’ to play the parallel lead, alongside Adivi Sesh in the upcoming spy action thriller.

According to the sources, “It is being said Emraan Hashmi will be sharing the screen space alongside Adivi Sesh in the pan-India film. Emraan will be seen as the parallel lead, and he is not portraying a negative role. As the talks are on, the film’s producers are optimistic about the collaboration and are confident that Hashmi’s potential inclusion will add star power and a nationwide appeal to ‘Goodachari 2’.”

The prequel ‘Goodachari’ starred Adivi and it carved its path to success, emerging as a blockbuster hit. Now, as the sequel unfolds, the collaboration of a prominent Bollywood actor and a South star adds a unique and exciting dimension to the project.

The upcoming spectacle promises to shape up to be a cinematic marvel, to redefine the boundaries of regional cinema, bringing together the best of the South and the North talent and entertainment.

The sequel aims to build on the success of the first part and take the ‘Goodachari’ franchise to new heights.

The 2018 Telugu film ‘Goodachari’ is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, Emraan will also be seen in the web series ‘Showtime’ alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz among others. (IANS)