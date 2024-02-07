Wednesday, February 7, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya TMC may give LS polls a miss

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, Feb 6: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has remained dormant in Meghalaya since last year’s Assembly elections.
Despite an aggressive election campaign, the party had ended up winning just five seats. Party sources admitted that there is a total lack of coordination between the central leadership and the state unit.
There is no talk on whether the party would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya, although it has demanded the Tura seat from the Congress as part of the envisaged seat-sharing agreement among Opposition INDIA bloc members.
The seat-sharing pact, however, appears unlikely given that the Congress and the TMC failed to come to any agreement in West Bengal where TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the party would go it alone in the polls.
There have been speculations from time to time that TMC leaders Mukul Sangma, who is the parliamentary party leader, and Charles Pyngrope, the state president,  will desert the party and embrace the BJP.
The TMC had suffered a jolt last year when its state vice president George B Lyngdoh resigned from the post citing personal reasons. Sources indicated he took the decision to further his career which was becoming stagnant in the TMC.
Pyngrope on Tuesday said there is no update from the party high command on whether or not the party will contest the polls in Meghalaya. He refused to comment when asked if the TMC is abandoning Meghalaya.
The TMC workers are said to be in the dark on the party’s future as it has not yet shown any interest in contesting the polls. Sources claimed the state unit is having discussions on contesting from the Tura seat but the central leadership does not seem to be interested at all in the affairs of Meghalaya.
The last few individuals of IPAC, who worked for the party during Assembly elections, left the state recently. IPAC officials said those who left were not active in the state after the elections.

Previous article
NABARD pegs state’s credit potential at Rs 3,421 crore
Next article
Umiam bridge repair work to finish in four months
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Govt looking into cases of tax evasion: Mondal

SHILLONG, Feb 6: The state government on Tuesday declared that it is actively investigating allegations of tax evasion...
MEGHALAYA

Govt working on approval for 210 mw Myntdu-Leshka stage-II

SHILLONG, Feb 6: The state government on Tuesday said it is working hard to obtain all necessary approvals...
MEGHALAYA

Umiam bridge repair work to finish in four months

SHILLONG, Feb 6: The Umiam bridge repair project is expected to take another three to four months for...
MEGHALAYA

NABARD pegs state’s credit potential at Rs 3,421 crore

SHILLONG, Feb 6: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has estimated a credit potential of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt looking into cases of tax evasion: Mondal

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 6: The state government on Tuesday declared...

Govt working on approval for 210 mw Myntdu-Leshka stage-II

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 6: The state government on Tuesday said...

Umiam bridge repair work to finish in four months

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 6: The Umiam bridge repair project is...
Load more

Popular news

Govt looking into cases of tax evasion: Mondal

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 6: The state government on Tuesday declared...

Govt working on approval for 210 mw Myntdu-Leshka stage-II

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 6: The state government on Tuesday said...

Umiam bridge repair work to finish in four months

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 6: The Umiam bridge repair project is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge