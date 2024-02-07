Big boost for NPP; many from UDP, BJP, Congress join party in SWKH

NPP’s Lok Sabha candidate Ampareen promises changes in the constituency

Mawkyrwat, Feb 6: A big boost for the NNP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, after hundreds of supporters from other political parties including rival UDP, BJP, and the Congress joined the party at a meeting held at Rangthong village, near Mawkyrwat, South West Khasi Hills on Tuesday.

The group was led by former vice president of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) South West Khasi Hills district, and former president of HYC South Lyngngam Circle, Mandilos Nongbri.

They were welcomed into the party by the state working president of the NPP, Hamletson Dohling in the presence of NPP candidate for the Lok Sabha election Ampareen Lyngdoh, NPP president West Khasi Hills, Macmillan Byrsat, state president of National People’s Youth Front (NPYF), Kitborlang Nongrem, ad hoc president of NPP Mawkyrwat Block H S Diengdoh and other NPP leaders from Ranikor Block.

The NPP Ranikor Block Committee also elected new office bearers with Nelbi T. Sangma as president, Madilos Nongbri as working president, and 34 members of the executive committee.

Speaking on the occasion, NPP candidate for the MP election, Ampareen Lyngdoh called upon the people of Ranikor area to vote for her in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

‘Though the constituency does not have a legislator from the party, the people can consider me as their MLA. she said’ . ‘I have discussed many issues with your local MLA and during this MDA-2 government, we have tried hard to develop these areas and we will continue to do good deeds. But if you had to choose your MP, choose NPP which leads MDA-2 and you will see lots of changes,” she said.

Lyngdoh thanked the NPP for choosing her as the MP candidate for the upcoming MP election among other aspirants for the party ticket and therefore promised the people that if they elected her as an MP, she would show her capacity in working together to develop the state just like she did for Laitumkhrah constituency.

Others who spoke include state working president of the party Hamletson Dohling, President of NPP West Khasi Hills district Macmillan Byrsat, and newly elected working president of the NPP Ranikor Block Unit, Mandilos Nongbri among others.