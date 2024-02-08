B’luru mother-daughter electrocution case: BJP demands Minister’s resignation

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said on Thursday that Minister George had irresponsibly stated that ‘rat menace’ was responsible for the death of the mother and daughter due to electrocution.

“There is no value for the life of a common man under the Congress government. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should take the resignation of Minister George and initiate action against the officers who are found guilty,” he demanded.

Soundarya, 23, and her nine-month-old baby, Suvikasha, were burnt alive after stepping on a snapped electric wire while walking on the footpath near Hope Farm Junction on Whitefield Main Road, located 100 meters from the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) office on November 19.

There was huge outrage over the incident demanding stringent action against the negligent Bescom officers.

Authorities had initially taken the officers into custody and claimed that they were arrested. It was alleged that even an hour after the tragedy, the authorities had not arrived at the scene. It was also alleged that the wire had snapped on the pavement on a night before the incident day.

Soundarya was returning home in Bengaluru with her 9-month-old daughter and husband Santhosh Kumar after celebrating Diwali in Tamil Nadu. She stepped on the snapped 11 kV electric wire on the pavement, causing both her and her baby to burn alive. Even as Santhosh tried to save them, he also received an electric shock and fell unconscious. Later, he said that instead of helping, the public was busy recording the tragedy on their mobile phones.

The government had announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family.

IANS