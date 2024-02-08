Thursday, February 8, 2024
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Mobile services suspended across Pakistan for election day

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Islamabad, Feb 8: Mobile services have been “temporarily” suspended across Pakistan on election day due to security threats, Interior Ministry said.

The ministry in a statement said that the security measures are “essential” to maintain law and order and to deal with “potential threats”, The Express Tribune reported.

There was no prior warning that mobile services would be suspended.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, a day earlier, assured that internet services will not be suspended, The Express Tribune reported.

Addressing mediapersons, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said that he found out through the media that internet services have been suspended as “security matters have deteriorated”.

There have been two terrorist attacks in Balochistan, resulting in multiple deaths, he said. Therefore, law and order agencies have decided to shut down mobile services, The Express Tribune reported.

He emphasised that the mobile services and internet suspension “do not affect the ECP’s system” as it is not internet dependent.

Sultan said the commission can only give its recommendations to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. However, it should not interfere with their decisions. “Will not give orders to restore mobile or internet services,” the CEC said.

 

IANS

Previous article
Farmers protest: Security beefed up at Delhi borders
Next article
Meghalaya CM inaugurates Jackfruit Processing Unit at Rongara
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

VPP decries delay in holding talks with CM

Shillong, Feb 8: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Thursday decried the delay of the assured...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya CM inaugurates Jackfruit Processing Unit at Rongara

Shillong, Feb 8:  Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on THursday inaugurated a Jackfruit Processing Unit at Gulpani...
NATIONAL

Farmers protest: Security beefed up at Delhi borders

New Delhi, Feb 8: In view of a protest call given by the farmers, the Delhi Police on...
NATIONAL

Rajnath approves waiver for BRO’s casual labour to avail ex-gratia compensation

New Delhi, Feb 7:  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday approved a proposal to waive the requirement of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

VPP decries delay in holding talks with CM

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 8: The Voice of the People Party...

Meghalaya CM inaugurates Jackfruit Processing Unit at Rongara

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 8:  Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma...

Farmers protest: Security beefed up at Delhi borders

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 8: In view of a protest...
Load more

Popular news

VPP decries delay in holding talks with CM

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 8: The Voice of the People Party...

Meghalaya CM inaugurates Jackfruit Processing Unit at Rongara

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 8:  Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma...

Farmers protest: Security beefed up at Delhi borders

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 8: In view of a protest...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge