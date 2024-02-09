Four criminal cases pending against state’s lawmakers

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 8: There are four criminal cases pending against MPs/MLAs in Meghalaya — three in East Khasi Hills and one in West Jaintia Hills.

The information came to light after the Computer Section of the High Court on Thursday furnished a report to the court in this regard.

The High Court had earlier instructed the District and Session Judges of each district to provide reports on any matters that are currently ongoing in their courts against MLAs and MPs.

A suo-motu case has been filed under the title In-Re: Designated Courts for MPs/MLAs to monitor disposal in accordance with the Supreme Court’s decision.