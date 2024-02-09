Friday, February 9, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Four criminal cases pending against state’s lawmakers

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 8: There are four criminal cases pending against MPs/MLAs in Meghalaya — three in East Khasi Hills and one in West Jaintia Hills.
The information came to light after the Computer Section of the High Court on Thursday furnished a report to the court in this regard.
The High Court had earlier instructed the District and Session Judges of each district to provide reports on any matters that are currently ongoing in their courts against MLAs and MPs.
A suo-motu case has been filed under the title In-Re: Designated Courts for MPs/MLAs to monitor disposal in accordance with the Supreme Court’s decision.

Previous article
Pala seeks ST status for Dalit Christians
Next article
Cong seeks unity of opposition parties
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Condition of NH-6 in EJH irks Court

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: The High Court of Meghalaya has expressed serious concern over the condition of...
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam, Hek slam Assam minister’s border remarks

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: Border Area Development Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Thursday said statements like those...
MEGHALAYA

Cong seeks unity of opposition parties

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: The State Congress is aiming to mobilise the resources from the three opposition...
MEGHALAYA

Pala seeks ST status for Dalit Christians

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Feb 8: Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Vincent H Pala on Thursday demanded...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Condition of NH-6 in EJH irks Court

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: The High Court of...

Rakkam, Hek slam Assam minister’s border remarks

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: Border Area Development Minister...

Cong seeks unity of opposition parties

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: The State Congress is...
Load more

Popular news

Condition of NH-6 in EJH irks Court

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: The High Court of...

Rakkam, Hek slam Assam minister’s border remarks

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: Border Area Development Minister...

Cong seeks unity of opposition parties

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: The State Congress is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge