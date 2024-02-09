Friday, February 9, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Cong seeks unity of opposition parties

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 8: The State Congress is aiming to mobilise the resources from the three opposition parties in the state in order to voice their concerns in unison during the Assembly budget session scheduled to begin on February 16.
The opposition camp, which consists of the Congress, VPP, and TMC, was found to be in disarray during the last autumn session of the 60-member House, which is why Opposition Leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh took the initiative to make this move.
Lyngdoh told The Shillong Times that “since there are three political parties in the opposition, there are certain issues we can take up collectively and certain issues each political party will pick up differently.”
“It will be a positive thing if all three opposition parties can articulate their issue in one voice, instead of having three different voices,” he said.
He said they have scheduled a meeting of the three opposition parties prior to the session. “We will decide on the issues and questions to be taken up,” Lyngdoh said, announcing that the meeting would take place in a day or two.
He explained that a strong opposition is a pivotal point in a democratic setup. “It is not about positives or negatives but whether we can hold the government to account for all its actions and performance,” he said about the meeting.

Previous article
Four criminal cases pending against state’s lawmakers
Next article
Rakkam, Hek slam Assam minister’s border remarks
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Condition of NH-6 in EJH irks Court

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: The High Court of Meghalaya has expressed serious concern over the condition of...
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam, Hek slam Assam minister’s border remarks

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: Border Area Development Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Thursday said statements like those...
MEGHALAYA

Four criminal cases pending against state’s lawmakers

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: There are four criminal cases pending against MPs/MLAs in Meghalaya — three in...
MEGHALAYA

Pala seeks ST status for Dalit Christians

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Feb 8: Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Vincent H Pala on Thursday demanded...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Condition of NH-6 in EJH irks Court

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: The High Court of...

Rakkam, Hek slam Assam minister’s border remarks

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: Border Area Development Minister...

Four criminal cases pending against state’s lawmakers

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: There are four criminal...
Load more

Popular news

Condition of NH-6 in EJH irks Court

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: The High Court of...

Rakkam, Hek slam Assam minister’s border remarks

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: Border Area Development Minister...

Four criminal cases pending against state’s lawmakers

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: There are four criminal...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge