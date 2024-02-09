Cong seeks unity of opposition parties

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 8: The State Congress is aiming to mobilise the resources from the three opposition parties in the state in order to voice their concerns in unison during the Assembly budget session scheduled to begin on February 16.

The opposition camp, which consists of the Congress, VPP, and TMC, was found to be in disarray during the last autumn session of the 60-member House, which is why Opposition Leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh took the initiative to make this move.

Lyngdoh told The Shillong Times that “since there are three political parties in the opposition, there are certain issues we can take up collectively and certain issues each political party will pick up differently.”

“It will be a positive thing if all three opposition parties can articulate their issue in one voice, instead of having three different voices,” he said.

He said they have scheduled a meeting of the three opposition parties prior to the session. “We will decide on the issues and questions to be taken up,” Lyngdoh said, announcing that the meeting would take place in a day or two.

He explained that a strong opposition is a pivotal point in a democratic setup. “It is not about positives or negatives but whether we can hold the government to account for all its actions and performance,” he said about the meeting.