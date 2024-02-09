Friday, February 9, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

KHADC launches theme song for Monolith Festival

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, Feb 9: The KHADC formally launch the theme song on Friday for the upcoming three-day Monolith Festival to be held at Khasi Heritage Village in Mawphlang from February 22 to 24.
On the occasion, Deputy CEM, Pynshngain N. Syiem also released the road show of the festival.
The vehicle will be travelling to various parts of Khasi Hills to publicise and create awareness on the upcoming festival.
While speaking to reporters, Syiem said that the upcoming festival would be different from the previous edition of the festival.
The Deputy CEM informed that the way of living and way of dressing, the traditional way of medication through herbs, folk songs, and dances were some of the activities to be displayed during the festival.
He also informed that the development of the infrastructures at the venue and also the improvement of the roads leading to the Khasi Heritage Village had been completed.
Invitations have been sent to all the 53 traditional Himas (Kingdoms) of Ri-Bhoi, East, West, and South West Khasi hills districts.
The much-awaited festival will showcase the rich culture of the Khasis.
The Heritage Village is a permanent structure that will provide a platform for showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Previous article
Meghalaya needs Centre’s support to rejuvenate state’s rivers
Next article
Conrad moots for cross-border dialogues on water issues
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Shillong’s first micro brewery gets on roll

  Shillong, Feb 9: The capital city of Shillong now owns its first micro brewery” The Yeastern Civilization “...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya plans to series of infrastructure projects in Shillong

  Shillong, Feb 9: Meghalaya Government plans to initiative series of infrastructure projects in Shillong as per the Shillong...
MEGHALAYA

Cabinet nod to amendments to Meghalaya Building Bye-Laws 2021

Shillong, Feb 9: Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday approved the amendments to the Meghalaya Building Bye-Laws 2021 for sustainable...
INTERNATIONAL

Conrad moots for cross-border dialogues on water issues

Shillong, February 9:  Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma today underscored the importance of inter-state and international dialogue...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shillong’s first micro brewery gets on roll

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Feb 9: The capital city of Shillong now...

Meghalaya plans to series of infrastructure projects in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Feb 9: Meghalaya Government plans to initiative series...

Cabinet nod to amendments to Meghalaya Building Bye-Laws 2021

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 9: Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday approved the...
Load more

Popular news

Shillong’s first micro brewery gets on roll

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Feb 9: The capital city of Shillong now...

Meghalaya plans to series of infrastructure projects in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Feb 9: Meghalaya Government plans to initiative series...

Cabinet nod to amendments to Meghalaya Building Bye-Laws 2021

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 9: Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday approved the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge