KHADC launches theme song for Monolith Festival

Shillong, Feb 9: The KHADC formally launch the theme song on Friday for the upcoming three-day Monolith Festival to be held at Khasi Heritage Village in Mawphlang from February 22 to 24.

On the occasion, Deputy CEM, Pynshngain N. Syiem also released the road show of the festival.

The vehicle will be travelling to various parts of Khasi Hills to publicise and create awareness on the upcoming festival.

While speaking to reporters, Syiem said that the upcoming festival would be different from the previous edition of the festival.

The Deputy CEM informed that the way of living and way of dressing, the traditional way of medication through herbs, folk songs, and dances were some of the activities to be displayed during the festival.

He also informed that the development of the infrastructures at the venue and also the improvement of the roads leading to the Khasi Heritage Village had been completed.

Invitations have been sent to all the 53 traditional Himas (Kingdoms) of Ri-Bhoi, East, West, and South West Khasi hills districts.

The much-awaited festival will showcase the rich culture of the Khasis.

The Heritage Village is a permanent structure that will provide a platform for showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage.