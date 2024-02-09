Meghalaya needs Centre’s support to rejuvenate state’s rivers

Shillong, Feb 9: The Meghalaya Government has sought the support of the Centre in its effort to rejuvenate some of the more critical rivers and streams in Shillong city as well as in other parts of the state.

While speaking at the inaugural function of the two International Water Conclave held here on Friday, Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma said that apart from the Jal Jeevan Mission for the rural areas, the state has a large problem with the water connectivity in the city itself.

According to him, most of the water connections in the city have been there for the last 20 years and even as long as 40 to 45 years.

The Chief Minister said that the entire network, the pipes and the entire infrastructure required to be revamped completely and hence a huge financial burden, of course, would be there.

Sangma said that the state also had issues related to multiple other factors in terms of mining and other economic activities which the government is aware of.

He said that the government was working in a manner to strike a balance between the economic livelihood of the people as well as the sustainability of the environment and of the streams and the rivers.

Water Resources Minister, Comingone Ymbon, in his address said that they encountered a lot of challenges in preserving water because of water scarcity, pollution and climate change. “It is a collective responsibility for all of us to concentrate and act to safeguard water resources for future generations,” he added.

Additional Chief Secretary in-charge of Water Resources, P Shakeel Ahammed said that the primary goal of this conclave was to unite international and national experts, policymakers, researchers, and stakeholders.

“Our collective mission is to initiate an invigorating discourse on inventive and sustainable water conservation practices crafted specifically for hilly terrains,” Ahammed said

Within this dynamic conference, the Additional Chief Secretary said that the Hilly States were poised to leverage expert insights for a meticulous peer review of policies.

“The focus remains on grasping the repercussions of climate change, ultimately leading to actionable suggestions and recommendations. Come be part of this compelling journey toward water security, reaching SDG milestones and fulfilling National Biodiversity Targets,” he said.