Nawaz Sharif loses against PTI-backed Independent candidate in Mansehra

According to unofficial results, Gustasap Khan bagged 105,249 votes, followed by Nawaz Sharif at 80,382, ARY News reported.

Earlier, a daylong polling process concluded on Thursday for the general elections in Pakistan in a peaceful manner, with active participation from all age group voters who came out in droves to elect the candidates of their choice.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), over 128 million registered voters were scheduled to exercise their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in the elections for the national and provincial legislatures.

The polling was held for 265 seats of the National Assembly and 590 seats of the provincial Assemblies. Voting took place on 51 seats for the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats for the Punjab Assembly, and 130 seats for the Sindh Assembly.

IANS