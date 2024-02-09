Rakkam, Hek slam Assam minister’s border remarks

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 8: Border Area Development Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Thursday said statements like those made by Assam Minister Atul Bora in the Assembly on Wednesday have been resonating in both states for the past 50 years and if the same continues, there will never be a solution to the problem of border disputes.

Reacting to Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi’s charge that Assam government is abandoning the state’s rights over constitutionally-received land, Bora had told the Assam Assembly the government would not give any land to Meghalaya by betraying the sentiments of the people of the state.

Sangma told The Shillong Times, “The problem has been persisting for 50 years because both Assam and Meghalaya have said such things. If we continue to say so, we will not find a solution. Let good sense prevail on both sides.”

Stating that such statements are not new, he said many Ministers from Meghalaya had also made similar statements in the past.

“This is a crisis for the last 50 years. Therefore, there is a need to find a solution in the interest of our people,” Sangma said, adding, “There is a problem because we have our stand on our own boundaries. That is why, the two state governments had decided to sit across the table and solve it.”

Cabinet Minister AL Hek said it was Bora’s opinion and Meghalaya can also say the state should not cede any land to Assam.

He said the Assam Minister cannot be stopped from making such statements although both states are trying to resolve the border dispute in an amicable manner.

The progress of second phase border discussions between the two states has slowed down as the regional committees have not met for a long time. The chief ministerial-level official talks have not also taken place in recent times.

Ronnie slams Assam minister for ‘petty’ talk

Leader of the Opposition, Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Thursday said Assam Minister Atul Bora’s “petty mindedness” was symptomatic of the neighbouring state’s big brother attitude.

“If a Cabinet minister speaks like this, it only shows the mindset but the big brother attitude has never worked for countries, let alone states, and will not work. Even the smallest of countries have their influence and importance,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing boundary dispute settlement talks between the two states, Lyngdoh said: “We have to co-exist whether you are a big, rich, or powerful state. Somebody who has been so long in politics only shows his petty-mindedness by uttering such words.”

He said Bora has to be very careful about what he speaks. “We are not asking for land from Assam. We are seeking what is ours,” he added.