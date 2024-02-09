Friday, February 9, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Condition of NH-6 in EJH irks Court

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 8: The High Court of Meghalaya has expressed serious concern over the condition of National Highway 6 at Kuliang and Pyrtakuna villages in East Jaintia Hills.
During a hearing of a PIL on Thursday over the poor condition of the highway, an affidavit was filed by the petitioner (Kynjaimon Amse) in response to the report filed earlier by the respondents.
In the affidavit, certain photographs of the highway were annexed, which, as per the details shared, were taken on January 26 this year at Sonapyrdi village, around Sonapur tunnel, Kuliang village, Pyrtakuna village, Dona Umbluh village and Ratacherra-Malidor (Assam border).
After perusing the same, especially the road’s condition at Kuliang and Pyrtakuna villages, the court in its order said it is alarming to say that the picture of the bridge as annexed, even to the naked eye, appears to be impassable and unfit for vehicular movement.
The court expressed serious concern over the condition of this stretch.
“Though submissions have been made in this regard by the learned counsel for the respondent No. 1 (National Highway Authority of India) that tenders have since been floated, and contracts have been awarded for repair of the same, which he submits will require some more time, the abject condition of the road in the view of this Court requires and deserves to be attended to, on an urgent footing,” the court said.
S Sengupta, counsel for respondent No 1, prayed that he may be given some time to answer to the averments/statements made in the last affidavit filed by the petitioner, and produced a communication dated 06.02.2024 signed by the Project Director, wherein a status report as on 05.02.2024, with regard to the Jowai-Ratacherra road on NH-6, was enclosed.
“Though some pictures depict that some repair works are undergoing, the Project Director, it appears, has recycled the photographs at page 8 & 9, inasmuch as, the same photographs were produced before this Court as part of the earlier status report dated 11.12.2023,” the court said in its order.
It expressed displeasure at the flippant attitude adopted by respondent No. 1 in conducting the proceedings which are in public interest.
At this, Sengupta tendered an apology by submitting that these photographs were inadvertently included again. He also submitted that this will not be repeated.
The court accepted the apology and allowed the prayer of the counsel to file a detailed affidavit and status report to the last affidavit filed by the petitioner.
“It is further expected that urgent repairs as required are attended to at the earliest,” the court ordered.

Previous article
Rakkam, Hek slam Assam minister’s border remarks
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Rakkam, Hek slam Assam minister’s border remarks

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: Border Area Development Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Thursday said statements like those...
MEGHALAYA

Cong seeks unity of opposition parties

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: The State Congress is aiming to mobilise the resources from the three opposition...
MEGHALAYA

Four criminal cases pending against state’s lawmakers

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: There are four criminal cases pending against MPs/MLAs in Meghalaya — three in...
MEGHALAYA

Pala seeks ST status for Dalit Christians

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Feb 8: Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Vincent H Pala on Thursday demanded...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rakkam, Hek slam Assam minister’s border remarks

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: Border Area Development Minister...

Cong seeks unity of opposition parties

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: The State Congress is...

Four criminal cases pending against state’s lawmakers

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: There are four criminal...
Load more

Popular news

Rakkam, Hek slam Assam minister’s border remarks

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: Border Area Development Minister...

Cong seeks unity of opposition parties

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: The State Congress is...

Four criminal cases pending against state’s lawmakers

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 8: There are four criminal...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge