Saturday, February 10, 2024
MEGHALAYA

House help dumped newborn, find police

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Feb 9: After a spine-chilling incident sent shockwaves across Lumshyiap, police on Friday discerned that the cadaver of an infant found in a garbage truck was dumped by a young domestic help of one of the residents of the locality.
Police had the help of the Dorbar Shnong of Lumshyiap in unearthing who was responsible for the act.
The newborn male’s body was wrapped in a plastic bag when it was recovered from a garbage truck at Shanmari in Lumshyiap locality on Thursday morning.
According to sources, the Dorbar Shnong and the police suspected the house help after questioning the residents.
Sources further said that the house help is currently undergoing treatment at one of the city hospitals.
The cadaver was found by the driver and a helper when they were sorting the garbage collected from the residents.

Shillong’s first micro brewery gets on roll
Monolith Festival gets theme song
