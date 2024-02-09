Shillong’s first micro brewery gets on roll

Shillong, Feb 9: The capital city of Shillong now owns its first micro brewery” The Yeastern Civilization “ which was inaugurated on Friday. With this new establishment, the people of Shillong would now be able to sip in fresh beer brewed locally.

The Yeastern Civilization, the first of its kind in Meghalaya would offer fresh beer to people made from local ingredients. Besides the happening place setup in Laitumkhrah would also be an ideal location for the tourists and even the citizens to sip the fresh beer made in the micro brewery setup in the restaurant itself.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma who inaugurated the micro brewery termed the initiative as a unique project even as he added that it excited him to see that young entrepreneurs were taking up new projects and doing things have not been done before.

“They are bringing new technology and process which will provide a new experience to tourists and citizens,” he said that the place would also provide unique experience to tourists as they will enjoy tailor-made beer made out of local ingredients like the pineapple and Khasi mandarin which are produced locally in Meghalaya.

The place which also have a restaurant, bar and space for other activities is also set to generate revenue for the local farmers and producers.

The Chief Minister also switched on brewing machinery and in 28 days time, fresh beer would be available for the people of Shillong.

Earlier, Excise Minister, Kyrmen Shylla said that the new place would offer employment to local youths

“We believe in supporting the community by facilitating and involving local farmers and suppliers which will open up avenues for Meghalaya,” he said

Asserting that microbreweries also serve as a catalyst for economic growth and job creation by attracting tourists and stimulating local demands, he added that this establishment would also generate revenue for small farmers and artisans.