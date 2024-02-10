Saturday, February 10, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Monolith Festival gets theme song

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 9: The KHADC on Friday formally launched the theme song for the upcoming three-day Monolith Festival to be held at Khasi Heritage Village in Mawphlang from February 22 to 24.
On the occasion, the Deputy Chief Executive Member of KHADC, Pynshngain N Syiem also released the road show media campaign of the festival.
The vehicle will be travelling to various parts of Khasi Hills to make the public aware about the upcoming event. Notifications will be sent to each locality to ensure public announcements are made.
Speaking to reporters, Syiem said that the upcoming festival will be different from its previous edition as the infrastructure featured during development at the venue and the improvement of roads leading to the Khasi Heritage Village have been completed in collaboration with the Tourism department.
The Deputy CEM said that the way of living and way of dressing, the traditional way of medication through herbs, folk songs, and dances are some of the activities to be displayed during the festival.
Invitations have been sent to all 53 traditional Himas (Kingdoms) of Ri-Bhoi, East, West, and South West Khasi Hills districts.
The Heritage Village is a permanent structure that will provide a platform for showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage.
Others present on the occasion were KHAC Executive Members — Grace Mary Kharpuri, Victor Ranee, Macdalyn Sawkmie Mawlong, Teibor Pathaw, Gigur Myrthong and Rangkynsai Kharbuki — and MTDC Director Alan West Kharkongor.
Others present on the occasion were KHAC Executive Members — Grace Mary Kharpuri, Victor Ranee, Macdalyn Sawkmie Mawlong, Teibor Pathaw, Gigur Myrthong and Rangkynsai Kharbuki — and MTDC Director Alan West Kharkongor.

House help dumped newborn, find police
UDP for amicable border resolution
