Saturday, February 10, 2024
January 22 will be historic date for years to come, says Amit Shah

By: Agencies

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah, while replying to the debate on Ram Temple construction & Ram Lalla’s consecration in Ayodhya, said that the Pran Pratistha day, January 22, will go down in the annals of history, for years to come.

Beginning his speech in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said that today he wouldn’t reply to the Opposition’s charges and questions but rather speak his heart out on the ‘Rammaya’ atmosphere that the country is basking in.

“Not just 140 crore Indians but those living abroad are also basking in the glory of historic day. It was a day of joy and jubilation for crores of Ram devotees and will continue to remain so,” Amit Shah said.

Home Minister said that Ram Temple is not a ‘sign of victory’ or fight of ideology but it marks a new beginning of spiritual consciousness for the nation.

Boasting about the ‘Ram Rajya’, the Home Minister said that it is not against any community or religion but it rather shows the way of ‘ideal and utopian way of life’.

Crediting Narendra Modi government for realising the 500-year-old dream, he said that the matter was stuck in courts for years but it was this government which made it into a reality.

“We feel highly blessed to see this dream turn into reality,” said Home Minister speaking on the debate.

“From 1858, legal battle has been underway. It was after 330 years of court battle, Ram Lalla got his due on January 22,” he said.

Home Minister said further, “Ramayana can’t be delinked from India’s history and civilisation, the Hindu epic exists across the length and breadth of country in multiple languages. Tribal communities also have mention of Ramayana in their local dialects.”

Paying tribute to Nihangs, scores of priests and veteran activists like Ashok Singhal for their unforgettable contributions, the Home Minister expressed gratitude to all of them and said, “their souls must be content and pleased at this development.”

“Ram Mandir movement is not a political move but a much-awaited journey for the spiritual conscious of nation. This has come after 500 years,” he said.

Home Minister also appealed the Opposition to not behave like ‘obstructionists’ but rather join the celebratory wave that the nation is currently basking in.

