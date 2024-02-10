Saturday, February 10, 2024
Imran, Qureshi get bail in May 9 violence cases

By: Agencies

Islamabad, Feb 10:  An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has granted bail to former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Mehmood Qureshi in cases linked to May 9 violence.

Khan has been grated bail in 12 cases while Qureshi has been granted the same in 13 cases, The Express Tribune reported.

ATC Judge Malik Ejaz Asif said there was no justification to keep the PTI founder under arrest

The Judge gave Khan bail on a surety bond of Rs one lakh.

The violence broke out after PTI supporters protested arrest of Khan. During the protests, over 20 military installations and state buildings, including the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi, were damaged.

After the violence, scores of protesters were arrested.

IANS

