NEIGRIHMS nurse recruitment on hold

Local youth not benefitting, says HYC

SHILLONG, Feb 9: NEIGRIHMS on Friday decided to put on hold the recruitment of nursing officers in the institute which is conducted in accordance with the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET). This was informed by NEIGRIHMS Director Dr Nalin Mehta during a meeting with the leaders of the HYC on Friday.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said that the decision to put on hold the recruitment of the nursing officers was necessitated as it is not benefitting the local youth.

According to him, there are a total number of 222 vacant posts of the nursing officers which were filled up in the recent recruitment conducted by the institute. 201 male and 21 female candidates were selected.

“But there were only 14 appointed from Meghalaya,” he said.

HYC president said that they have also requested the Director to make the rectification making 80 per cent of vacant positions for women nurses and the rest for male.

Synrem said that they were assured by the NEIGRIHMS Director that there will be no fresh appointment to the vacant posts till the various issues have been resolved.

He said that they have also discussed with the Director on the decision to outsource the different jobs like security, ward boy and girl, cleaner etc., to an agency from outside.

The HYC president said that they have impressed upon the institute to outsource the different jobs to an agency from outside the state.

The HYC has demanded that 80 per cent of the jobs under Group B and C should be reserved to the local indigenous youth, Synrem added.

According to the NEIGRIHMS Director, the institute is following the office memorandum which reserves 44 per cent of jobs for the locals.

The HYC president said that they will be writing to the concerned authority at the Centre to address the various issues on which the Director could not provide any assurance.