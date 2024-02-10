Saturday, February 10, 2024
MEGHALAYA

VPP ready to work with TMC, Congress sans any alliance

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, Feb 9: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Friday made it clear that it would not enter into any sort of opposition alliance as it would like to maintain its distinct identity. The party, however, is open to the idea of working with the two other opposition parties — Congress and TMC — on certain issues.
“We have received a letter from the Leader of Opposition (Ronnie V Lyngdoh). We have been maintaining that the VPP is always open to working together with other opposition parties on the basis of issues,” VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh told The Shillong Times.
Myrboh also stated that the party will fight the Lok Sabha polls independently.

Previous article
Conrad plays down Assam minister’s view on border
Next article
NEIGRIHMS nurse recruitment on hold
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NEIGRIHMS nurse recruitment on hold

Local youth not benefitting, says HYC SHILLONG, Feb 9: NEIGRIHMS on Friday decided to put on hold the recruitment...
SALANTINI JANERA

Obostao pangchake gipin opp dolrang baksa bakrimgen: VVP

SHILLONG: Mamlarango pangchake party gipin opposition party-rang baksa kam ka·na cholko oenga indiba uamangni gadangko ma·sina nang-gen aro...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad plays down Assam minister’s view on border

SHILLONG, Feb 9: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said people can comment on the interstate boundary...
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Dhankheti point no place for hawkers

Editor, As of today, hawkers and vendors are occupying every space possible, spreading their wares just about anywhere. They...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NEIGRIHMS nurse recruitment on hold

MEGHALAYA 0
Local youth not benefitting, says HYC SHILLONG, Feb 9: NEIGRIHMS...

Obostao pangchake gipin opp dolrang baksa bakrimgen: VVP

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Mamlarango pangchake party gipin opposition party-rang baksa kam...

Conrad plays down Assam minister’s view on border

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 9: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on...
Load more

Popular news

NEIGRIHMS nurse recruitment on hold

MEGHALAYA 0
Local youth not benefitting, says HYC SHILLONG, Feb 9: NEIGRIHMS...

Obostao pangchake gipin opp dolrang baksa bakrimgen: VVP

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Mamlarango pangchake party gipin opposition party-rang baksa kam...

Conrad plays down Assam minister’s view on border

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 9: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge