VPP ready to work with TMC, Congress sans any alliance

SHILLONG, Feb 9: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Friday made it clear that it would not enter into any sort of opposition alliance as it would like to maintain its distinct identity. The party, however, is open to the idea of working with the two other opposition parties — Congress and TMC — on certain issues.

“We have received a letter from the Leader of Opposition (Ronnie V Lyngdoh). We have been maintaining that the VPP is always open to working together with other opposition parties on the basis of issues,” VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh told The Shillong Times.

Myrboh also stated that the party will fight the Lok Sabha polls independently.