Saturday, February 10, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Will breach Sec 144, reach Sandeshkhali if peace not restored in 24 hrs: Adhikari warns Guv

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Kolkata, Feb 10: The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday, gave an ultimatum to the Governor saying he would defy Section 144 and lead a BJP delegation to violence-ridden Sandeshkhali unless CV Ananda Bose takes concrete steps to restore normalcy there in the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, after staging a walk out from the Assembly, the BJP legislators led by Adhikari went straight to the Raj Bhavan and had a meeting with the Governor.

“The state administration and police are trying to suppress the spontaneous agitation of the local people born out of the accumulated grievances against the local Trinamool Congress leaders there.

“At any cost we will not allow the police to suppress that democratic and spontaneous movement of the local people. We have requested the Governor to initiate steps to ensure peace and normalcy at Sandeshkhali within 24 hours. Otherwise, BJP legislators will assemble within the Assembly premises on Monday and go to Sandeshkhali from there, even if we have to breach Section 144 there,” the LoP said after emerging from the meeting with the Governor on Saturday afternoon.

He also challenged the state administration to stop him from reaching Sandeshkhali on Monday.

“If the police want they can arrest us. But we are determined to reach Sandeshkhali on Monday,” he said.

Even as he was speaking to the media, the other BJP legislators started burning a copy of the Gazette Notification for imposing Section 144 at Sandeshkhali.

Section 144 has been imposed in 16 panchayats scattered over the two blocks of Sandeshkhali–I and Sandeshkhali-II.

Ban on the use of Internet has also been imposed in that area for an indefinite period till normalcy is restored.

A huge police contingent, including personnel from the Rapid Action Force and combat force is patrolling the area. As per the latest report, the streets of Sandeshkhali wear a deserted look as all the shops are closed.

IANS

Previous article
Banned outfit KLO’s member arrested by STF in North Bengal
Next article
Haldwani violence: 5 arrested, cases filed against 19 individuals
spot_img

Related articles

Health

People who quit smoking before 40 likely to live same as non-smokers: Study

New Delhi, Feb 10:  Smokers who quit smoking before the age of 40 can expect to live almost...
INTERNATIONAL

Kamala Harris slams special counsel’s claim about Biden’s age, memory

Washington, Feb 10:  US Vice President Kamala Harris, trusted lieutenant and running mate of President Joe Biden in...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan awaits final poll results; PML(N), PPP hold talks for alliance to form govt

Islamabad, Feb 10: Even as final results of the Pakistan general elections are awaited, PTI founder Imran Khan...
INTERNATIONAL

Marriage agencies going bankrupt in Japan as dating apps use surge

Tokyo, Feb 10: As people resort to dating apps rather than marriage consultation agencies, the number of bankruptcy...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

People who quit smoking before 40 likely to live same as non-smokers: Study

Health 0
New Delhi, Feb 10:  Smokers who quit smoking before...

Kamala Harris slams special counsel’s claim about Biden’s age, memory

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 10:  US Vice President Kamala Harris, trusted...

Pakistan awaits final poll results; PML(N), PPP hold talks for alliance to form govt

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Feb 10: Even as final results of the...
Load more

Popular news

People who quit smoking before 40 likely to live same as non-smokers: Study

Health 0
New Delhi, Feb 10:  Smokers who quit smoking before...

Kamala Harris slams special counsel’s claim about Biden’s age, memory

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 10:  US Vice President Kamala Harris, trusted...

Pakistan awaits final poll results; PML(N), PPP hold talks for alliance to form govt

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Feb 10: Even as final results of the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge