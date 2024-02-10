Saturday, February 10, 2024
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Banned outfit KLO’s member arrested by STF in North Bengal

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Kolkata, Feb 10: West Bengal Police on Saturday informed that its Special Task Force arrested an active member of the banned outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organization (KLO) on Friday night.

The arrested person has been identified as Tapas Roy (27) and is known to be an extremely close confidant of KLO supremo Jeevan Singh.

State police sources said on Saturday that this is not the first time that Roy has been held by the police.

“He was earlier arrested by Nagaland Police and the latter handed him over to Assam Police. In Assam he was in judicial custody for quite some time,” a state police official said.

It is learnt that Roy started his journey as an active member of All India Kamtapur Students’ Union (AIKSU). Later he came in touch with Jeevan Singh, following which he became an active member of the KLO.

It is learnt that the STF had issued a notice to him for appearance at the force’s office in north Bengal for interrogation. Honouring the notice he appeared at the STF office on Friday night and after some initial questioning he was arrested.

“We have already secured his custody and now we will interrogate him to find out why he is back in West Bengal and about his future plans here. He will also be questioned about his other associates in the state,” the state police official said.

Roy is the resident of Kumargram block in Alipurduar district in North Bengal. The main charges against him are relating to his involvement in recruiting local youths for KLO as well as extortion from businessmen in north Bengal.

IANS

Previous article
Section 144 imposed, internet banned at violence-hit Sandeshkhali in Bengal
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Section 144 imposed, internet banned at violence-hit Sandeshkhali in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 10: The police have imposed Section 144 at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West...
NATIONAL

Will Kamal Nath, Vivek Tankha join BJP?

Bhopal, Feb 10: Rumours are rife that senior Congress leader Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha...
NATIONAL

Police beef up security as tensions simmer after ABVP, JNUSU clashes

  New Delhi, Feb 10: Delhi Police on Saturday beefed up security and said it was in touch with...
MEGHALAYA

NEIGRIHMS nurse recruitment on hold

Local youth not benefitting, says HYC SHILLONG, Feb 9: NEIGRIHMS on Friday decided to put on hold the recruitment...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Section 144 imposed, internet banned at violence-hit Sandeshkhali in Bengal

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 10: The police have imposed Section 144...

Will Kamal Nath, Vivek Tankha join BJP?

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Feb 10: Rumours are rife that senior Congress...

Police beef up security as tensions simmer after ABVP, JNUSU clashes

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, Feb 10: Delhi Police on Saturday beefed...
Load more

Popular news

Section 144 imposed, internet banned at violence-hit Sandeshkhali in Bengal

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 10: The police have imposed Section 144...

Will Kamal Nath, Vivek Tankha join BJP?

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Feb 10: Rumours are rife that senior Congress...

Police beef up security as tensions simmer after ABVP, JNUSU clashes

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, Feb 10: Delhi Police on Saturday beefed...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge