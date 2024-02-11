Central scheme not reaching people: BJP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 10: The state BJP criticised the NPP for not ensuring the benefits of the schemes initiated by the central government to percolate down to the grassroots.

“BJP is giving everything to the people and also ensuring that they receive all the benefits whereas NPP being our coalition partner they are not taking care of the schemes and most of the schemes are not reaching the BPL families,” said Tura MDC and BJP vice president, Bernard Marak while speaking to TheShillongTimes on Saturday.

“People know who is giving the benefits. They are aware of the Modi rice, electricity through Saubhagaya, house under PMAY, road PMGSY, free gas under Ujwala, medical facilities everything is being given by the BJP government,” he said while replying to a query why swill the people vote for the BJP.

Stating that in remote villages the public is being suppressed, he said, “We are in the field, we are going from village to village. I am covering the hill areas which are Garo populated areas and the acceptability of the party is growing”.

He said, “BJP is a party which wants to uplift the livelihood of the poor and educate ourselves for the development of the people, and what our Prime Minister is doing is to maximise the resources and facilities through the schemes he has initiated”.

Asserting that people will give their mandate to the BJP, he informed, “ We will have a mass joining in various villages and areas and we are garnering support from the grassroots because the party is a grass root party and we have to reach to the remotest villages”.

Asked about the declaration of the candidates, he said, “Depends on our leaders we are karyakarta we cannot decide and we are waiting for our leaders to decide and most probably the decision will be taken by this month or early next month after the date of the elections is declared but the party is already doing its groundwork”.