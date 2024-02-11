Sunday, February 11, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Umroi Airport: Taxi fare woes prevail

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Feb 7: The Shillong Airport at Umroi is witnessing a steady increase in flights and passengers, enhancing its prominence as a gateway to the state.
However, travelers arriving in Shillong are confronted with exorbitant taxi fares for the short 27-kilometer journey into the city, attributed to the state government’s failure to regulate fares.
Despite some flights offering affordable tickets ranging from Rs 400-800, passengers are dismayed to find themselves paying Rs 500 per person for the brief commute from the airport to Shillong.
Suggestions have been made for the government to intervene by either setting fixed taxi fares or initiating cost-effective bus services. A passenger arriving from Dimapur expressed concern over the steep taxi fares, advocating for fares around Rs 300 instead.
When contacted, officials from the Shillong Airport confirmed that there has been no decision on fixing the taxi fares even though discussions have taken place with the government.
It was also informed that there was a plan to operate a prepaid taxi at the airport but the idea is far from being materialised.
As per officials, discussions have also taken place to introduce buses which will help passengers to commute at a cheaper rate.
Earlier, the government had introduced buses but the move was called off due to “local problems”.

Central scheme not reaching people: BJP
Chokpot residential school to contribute to progress
