Sunday, February 11, 2024
Mithun Chakraborty’s condition stable: Sources

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, February 11: The condition of acclaimed actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, who was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning after he complained of uneasiness, is stable now, sources said.

According to the sources close to the superstar, the team of doctors treating him at a private hospital in Kolkata have informed that the condition of the actor is stable, adding that he is interacting with the doctors of the team constituted for his medical examination.

An MRI has been conducted, which has indicated symptoms of Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident, which in simple terms means blocking or plugging of an artery leading to the brain by a thrombus or blood clot, the sources said.

The sources added that the medical team comprises an aeromedicine expert, a cardiologist and a gastroenterologist. The actor is on a soft diet and is being fed orally, sources said.

Earlier on Saturday, Mithun’s son Mimoh Chakraborty had told a section of the media that his father has been admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up.

Mithun was shooting for a film in Kolkata when he started complaining of uneasiness at around 10 a.m. on Saturday following which he was rushed to a private hospital. (IANS)

