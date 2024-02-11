Sunday, February 11, 2024
News Alert

Amit Shah likely to visit Bengal by month-end

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to pay a two-day visit to West Bengal by the month-end to take a stock of the BJP’s preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

“The Union home minister was originally scheduled for a two- day visit to West Bengal by the end of January. However, the proposed visit had to be cancelled because of his engagements because of the changed political situation in Bihar. And now if everything goes as per schedule the Union home minister is likely to come to the state with a two-day schedule on February 29,” said a state committee member of BJP.

Although the exact schedule of Shah during his two-day visit is yet to be finalised, party insiders said that in all probability besides holding meetings with the party’s top functionaries in West Bengal, there is a possibility of the Union home minister addressing a couple of rallies in the districts.

Party insiders said the reason of fixing February 29 as the tentative date of his arrival to the state is because by that date both the secondary examination conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) and the higher secondary examination conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will be over.

Political observers feel that the scheduled visit of the Union home minister is crucial as it is expected that he would detail the final blueprint of the party’s campaign and strategy for the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Last time, when the Union home minister visited West Bengal, he had set a target for 35 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. Since then several national leaders have been regularly visiting West Bengal and conducting political programmes here. (IANS)

Previous article
Mithun Chakraborty’s condition stable: Sources
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

PTI-backed independents lead in Pak poll race

Shillong, February 11: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidates have grabbed 95 seats in the National Assembly as unofficial...
NATIONAL

UP legislators offer prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya, SP MLAs stay away

Ayodhya, Feb 11 : Legislators from Uttar Pradesh reached Ayodhya around noon on Sunday and offered prayers at...
NATIONAL

1748 gram panchayats in UP claim to be TB-free

Lucknow, Feb 11 :At least 1748 gram panchayats -- out of 57,647 gram panchayats in Uttar Pradesh --...
NATIONAL

Youth should get chance in Lok Sabha too, says Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Feb 11 : Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Saturday that he has requested the party high-command...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PTI-backed independents lead in Pak poll race

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 11: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidates have...

UP legislators offer prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya, SP MLAs stay away

NATIONAL 0
Ayodhya, Feb 11 : Legislators from Uttar Pradesh reached...

1748 gram panchayats in UP claim to be TB-free

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Feb 11 :At least 1748 gram panchayats --...
Load more

Popular news

PTI-backed independents lead in Pak poll race

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 11: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidates have...

UP legislators offer prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya, SP MLAs stay away

NATIONAL 0
Ayodhya, Feb 11 : Legislators from Uttar Pradesh reached...

1748 gram panchayats in UP claim to be TB-free

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Feb 11 :At least 1748 gram panchayats --...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge