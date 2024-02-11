Sunday, February 11, 2024
MEGHALAYA

TMC hails call for Opp unity

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 11: Leader of Opposition (LO) Ronnie V Lyngdoh seems to have struck the right chords as the TMC on Saturday termed the LO’s call for a meeting of the three Opposition parties before the Budget session of the state Assembly as ‘good decision’.
“It is a good decision taken by the Leader of Opposition and if the issues raised by different political parties are relevant to all, then it should be supported,” said State TMC chief Charles Pyngrope, while speaking to The Shillong Times.
The State Congress is aiming to mobilise the resources from the three Opposition parties in the state in order to voice their concerns in unison during the Budget session scheduled to begin on February 16.
Replying to a query on whether the move will lead to a unified stand of the Opposition parties on several issues, the state TMC president said, “It is not a question of unified stand, but a question of what is the issue. If the issue that is being raised by any of the political party in the opposition are the issues that the others approve, then obviously it will be unified”.
“It depends on the issue,” he asserted.
The VPP, on the other hand, has made it clear that it would not enter into any kind of an Opposition alliance as it would like to maintain its distinct identity.
The party, however, is open to the idea of working with the two other opposition parties — Congress and TMC — on certain issues.
It may be recalled that the opposition camp, which consists of the Congress, VPP, and TMC, was found to be in disarray during the last autumn session of the 60-member House, which is why the LO took the initiative to call for unity.

Previous article
Resolve to conserve water finds vigour
Next article
19 coke oven plants in Meghalaya operational without CTO: Report
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Coal illegalities: All dist police chiefs put on alert

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 10: Police chiefs of all districts in Meghalaya have been directed to ensure strict...
MEGHALAYA

19 coke oven plants in Meghalaya operational without CTO: Report

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 10: Nineteen coke oven plants are operating in the state without obtaining the Consent...
MEGHALAYA

Resolve to conserve water finds vigour

Int’l Water Conclave concludes By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 10: Curtains fell on the much-vaunted ‘International Water Conclave’ on Saturday...
MEGHALAYA

Vaunted projects continue to hang fire in state

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 10: Projects are announced in Meghalaya but often they fail to progress beyond the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Coal illegalities: All dist police chiefs put on alert

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 10: Police chiefs of all...

19 coke oven plants in Meghalaya operational without CTO: Report

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 10: Nineteen coke oven plants...

Resolve to conserve water finds vigour

MEGHALAYA 0
Int’l Water Conclave concludes By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 10: Curtains...
Load more

Popular news

Coal illegalities: All dist police chiefs put on alert

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 10: Police chiefs of all...

19 coke oven plants in Meghalaya operational without CTO: Report

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 10: Nineteen coke oven plants...

Resolve to conserve water finds vigour

MEGHALAYA 0
Int’l Water Conclave concludes By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 10: Curtains...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge