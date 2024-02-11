TMC hails call for Opp unity

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 11: Leader of Opposition (LO) Ronnie V Lyngdoh seems to have struck the right chords as the TMC on Saturday termed the LO’s call for a meeting of the three Opposition parties before the Budget session of the state Assembly as ‘good decision’.

“It is a good decision taken by the Leader of Opposition and if the issues raised by different political parties are relevant to all, then it should be supported,” said State TMC chief Charles Pyngrope, while speaking to The Shillong Times.

The State Congress is aiming to mobilise the resources from the three Opposition parties in the state in order to voice their concerns in unison during the Budget session scheduled to begin on February 16.

Replying to a query on whether the move will lead to a unified stand of the Opposition parties on several issues, the state TMC president said, “It is not a question of unified stand, but a question of what is the issue. If the issue that is being raised by any of the political party in the opposition are the issues that the others approve, then obviously it will be unified”.

“It depends on the issue,” he asserted.

The VPP, on the other hand, has made it clear that it would not enter into any kind of an Opposition alliance as it would like to maintain its distinct identity.

The party, however, is open to the idea of working with the two other opposition parties — Congress and TMC — on certain issues.

It may be recalled that the opposition camp, which consists of the Congress, VPP, and TMC, was found to be in disarray during the last autumn session of the 60-member House, which is why the LO took the initiative to call for unity.