19 coke oven plants in Meghalaya operational without CTO: Report

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 10: Nineteen coke oven plants are operating in the state without obtaining the Consent To Operate (CTO), the 20th interim report of Justice (retired) BP Katakey revealed.

The 19 plants are located in East Jaintia Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

The interim report, submitted before the High Court of Meghalaya, said as per information in writing furnished by the Member Secretary of Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB), out of the 19 coke oven plants in East Jaintia Hills, CTOs granted to nine are valid as on date.

“The remaining 10 coke oven plants do not possess the CTO as on date. Both the coke oven plants in West Jaintia Hills have valid CTO as on date,” the report said.

According to the report, out of the four coke oven plants in West Khasi Hills, only one has a valid CTO. The remaining three have invalid CTO. In South West Khasi Hills, all six coke oven plants do not have valid CTOs as on date.

“Hence, it appears that out of 31 Coke Oven Plants in the State, to which Consent To Establish (CTE) were granted by MSPCB, only 12 Coke Oven Plants have valid CTO to carry on the operation as on date. As the remaining 19 Coke Oven Plants do not possess the CTO as on date, those cannot be allowed to be in operation,” the report said.

Through a February 2, 2024 communication, the MSPCB Member Secretary stated that all the seven ferro alloy plants (six in Ri-Bhoi and one in West Khasi Hills) have valid CTOs as on date.

The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the districts concerned were advised to ensure that the 19 coke oven plants do not carry out any operations. They were also asked to submit a report within a fortnight.

The committee recommended the issuance of directions to the DCs of East Jaintia Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills to ensure the closure of the 19 coke oven plants till they possess valid CTO.

In the report, the committee also gave the status of audit of source of coal and coke of the coke oven plants, ferro alloy plants and captive power plants of the cement factories.

The Mining and Geology department apprised the committee about the ongoing process of audit of source of coal and coke of ferro alloy plants and captive power plants of cement factories, which is expected to be completed within a month.

The committee was also apprised that during the audit of source of coal of the coke oven plants, eight were found to have sourced part of their total requirement of coal from an illegal source, for which the royalty and cess have not been paid.

Accordingly, demand notices were issued.

While five coke oven plants have paid the royalty and cess as demanded, one has expressed its willingness to pay the amount and two others did not respond to the demand notices.

The committee has recommended the initiation of appropriate proceedings for realisation of royalty and cess demanded from the three coke oven plants, which have either not responded to the demand notices or not paid the amount demanded.