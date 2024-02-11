Sunday, February 11, 2024
We came here to win the final: Oz fast bowler Straker

By: Agencies

Benoni, Feb 10: Fast-bowler Tom Straker, the hero for Australia in their thrilling U19 World Cup semifinal win over Pakistan, said the talk in the team was just about not being satisfied with a victory in the last-four stage and that they aim to win the final too.
Sunday will see Australia clash with defending champions India at Benoni’s Willowmoore Park to decide the winner of the 2024 U19 Men’s World Cup. Both teams have been unbeaten throughout the competition ahead of the title clash.
“Everyone was still so excited. Then we were like ‘We’ve had our fun, but it has to stop now’.
We’ve still got a grand final to win. We had a quick conversation about it and just said, ‘We didn’t come here to win the semifinal, we came here to win the final’,” said Straker about the talk in the team bus after the semifinal win to cricket.com.au.
With India showing they can pull themselves out of trouble in their two-wicket win over South Africa in the first semifinal, where they recovered from 32/4 to chase down 245, Straker thinks their bowling attack has it in them to scare the Uday Saharan-led side. (IANS)

